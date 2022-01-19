RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment: Apply for 1092 Posts for Graduates, Salary Rs 33,800

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for junior engineer posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1092 posts. Interested candidates can apply from January 21 on the commission’s official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to register is February 19.

The Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022 will be conducted by RSMSSB for the recruitment of JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), and JE Mechanical (Diploma) in May.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Under Public Works Department – PWD

JE Civil (Degree) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) - 390 and TSP - 32

JE Civil (Diploma) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) - 61 and TSP - 5

Under Autonomous Government Department - AGD

JE Civil (Degree) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) - 143 and TSP - 2

JE Civil (Diploma) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) - 36 and TSP - Nil

JE Electrical (Degree) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) - 44 and TSP - Nil

JE Electrical (Diploma) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) - 11 and TSP - Nil

Under Public Health Engineering Department – PHED

JE Civil (Diploma) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) - 196 and TSP - 8

JE Civil (Degree) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) - 96 and TSP - 5

JE Mechanical (Diploma) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) - 37 and TSP - Nil

JE Mechanical (Degree) Posts: Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) - 26 and TSP - Nil

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Interested candidates must have a degree or diploma in the relevant engineering field. The minimum age to apply is 18 years and the upper limit is 40 years.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website and click on the recruitment notification option

Step 1. Click on the link which reads ‘apply online’

Step 1. You will be redirected to another page, where you are required to enter the necessary details

Step 1. Upload required documents and pay the application fee

Step 1. Take a printout copy of the application for future reference

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Application fees

For general and non-creamy layers, OBC/ SBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 450. For non-creamy layer OBC/ SBC category candidates, they will have to pay Rs 350. For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, they will have to pay Rs 250. The application fees must be paid through credit card, debit card, or net banking.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of document verification and a recruitment written exam which will be held in May.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid Rs 33,800 as their monthly salary.

