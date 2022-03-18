RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022 for 12th, Apply for 1,012 Vacancies

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is inviting applications for 1012 job vacancies. The RSMSSB has also issued official notification for the Lab Assistant Exam 2022. The exam for recruitment will be conducted on June 28 and 29.

Through the exams, the Commission aims to fill up a total of 1012 vacancies of Lab Assistants in Science, Geography & Home Science. Candidates can apply for the exam through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from March 25 to April 23. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test followed by an interview.

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age: Candidates between the age of 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023 can apply for the post. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Education: Candidates must have a degree in Senior Secondary with relevant subjects from a recognized Board. Additionally, they should have a working knowledge of writing Hindi and should have knowledge of Rajasthani dialects.

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Candidates have to first go to the official page - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the Login button and register for the Lab Assistant Jobs.

Step 3: Then, click on the application link.

Step 4: Fill in the required details and upload the scanned documents.

Step 5: Complete the payment of the application fee and submit the application form.

Step 6: Finally, take a printout of the application form for further reference.

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022: Application Fee

Candidates who are interested in applying and are from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450. Candidates from BC/EBC/EWS category have to pay Rs 350. Further, applicants from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

