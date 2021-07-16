RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment Vacancies Increased to 5378, Here's How to Apply

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the revised notification for Patwari Recruitment 2019. The number of vacancies has been increased from 4421 to 5378. The applications window has also been re-opened from July 15 to July 29. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for RSMSSB Patwari recruitment 2021 by visiting the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.portal.in.

The recruitment was first announced on January 17, 2020. The written exam for the above-mentioned recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on October 23 and 24. Here are all the details that you need to know about RSMSSB patwari recruitment 2021:

RSMSSB patwari recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational requirement: Candidates must hold a graduate degree or equivalent from any recognised university or institute. They must also have a working knowledge of the Devanagari Hindi and the culture of Rajasthan. Apart from this, the applicants should also possess an O level or higher certificate from DOEACC or NIELIT, New Delhi.

Age limit: Applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not exceed 40 years on January 1, 2021.

RSMSSB patwari recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Type the URL of the official portal of RSMSSB — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on any internet browser

Step 2: Once you go to the homepage, click on the Recruitment/advertisement tab

Step 3: Next, click on the apply online link against ‘Direct recruitment of Patwari-2019’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to again click on ‘Apply online’

Step 5: Go for registration and click on ‘Jan Aadhaar’ under ‘Citizen’ tab to register yourself

Step 6: Generate the SSO id and password by filling in the required details

Step 7: Once done, login to the portal by using the SSO id and password and fill in the RSMSSB patwari application form and submit

Step 8: Pay the application fee of Rs 450 and download the conversation page for further reference

The selection of candidates will be done through a written exam. The shortlisted applicants will get paid at the pay matrix level 5 of the 7th CPC.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here