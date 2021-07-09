RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment Exam Dates Announced, Vacancies Increased

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the Rajasthan Patwari exam 2019 on October 23 and October 24. The candidates can submit the application form for the exam through the board’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Originally, this exam was being held to fill in 4421 vacancies, but now the number of posts available has been increased to 5,378. The decision to increase 957 posts was taken by the Revenue Department. Out of 957, 157 posts are for scheduled areas while the remaining 800 are for non-scheduled areas.

Since the number of posts has been increased the application process for the upcoming exam will also be reinitiated. The interested candidates can apply for the exam between July 30 and August 5.

Those candidates who have already submitted the application form can make changes by submitting an additional fee. All aspirants must also closely monitor the official RSMSSB website, as all details regarding the exam including the schedule, admit card and other important information will be uploaded there.

In order to get selected for the post, the aspirant will have to clear the preliminary exam followed by the mains exam and an interview round. The dates and timing of the exams and interview round will also be released on the official website. Those candidates who eventually qualify for the post will take home a monthly salary of Rs 20,800 with allowances.

Only those people who have a bachelor’s degree or vocational training scheme or three-year diploma or equivalent from a recognised college or university will be eligible for appearing for the exam. Apart from that it is compulsory to also have the working knowledge of Hindi and Rajasthani culture.

Those aspirants who are applying for the exam under different categories including ex-servicemen quota, sports quota etc can check the category-wise rules for applying at the RSMSSB website.

