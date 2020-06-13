RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for Lab Technicians, Assistant Radiographers Released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for recruiting candidates to the post of lab technicians and assistant radiographers on the official portal at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Board will fill a total of 1,119 posts of lab technicians. Of the total vacancies, 105 are reserved for scheduled areas and 1,014 for non-scheduled areas. The Board has said it will recruit 1,058 candidates to the post of assistant radiographers. The number of vacancies reserved for scheduled areas is 99 and for non-scheduled areas it is 959. Candidates can read the official notification here

The online application submission will begin from June 18 and will end July 2.

Eligibility Criteria:

For the posts of lab technician, applicants must have passed class 12 with science stream or must possess an equivalent degree. Apart from this, they should have knowledge of Hindi language and Rajasthani culture.

For the post of assistant radiographers, only applicants can apply who have signed up under Rajasthan Para Medical Council.

Age Criteria:

Candidates under the age group of 18 years to 40 years can apply for the posts.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: How to apply for the posts

Step 1) Visit the official recruitment portal – sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin.

Step 2) Register yourself on the website

Step 3) Then go to apply for lab technician and assistant radiographer posts

Step 4) Enter all credentials

Step 5) Upload your image and scanned signature

Step 6) Make a payment

Step ) In the end, submit it and take a print-out for future usage