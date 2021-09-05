RSMSSB to Recruit for 250 Posts, Graduates Can Apply

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for filling in 250 vacancies for the post of Sanganak (Computer). Those interested in applying for the post can do so through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from September 8 up to October 8. The date of the written exam for the selection process will be announced on the official website in due course of time.

The aspirant must be above the age of 18 years and below 40. The eligible candidate must also have a Bachelors’s degree in Maths or Economics or should be a diploma holder in computers.

RSMSSB recruitment 2021: Category-wise breakup of seats available

Unreserved: 90

Scheduled Caste: 36

Scheduled Tribe: 44

Other Backward Classes: 46

Economically Weaker Section: 22

Economically Backward Classes: 11

RSMSSB recruitment 2021: Documents needed

— Aadhaar Card

— Educational documents

— Passport Size photos

— Scanned signature

RSMSSB recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official RSMSSB

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will see a tab related to recruitment, click it

Step 3: A new page will open wherein you will have to enter your SSO ID and password. If you are not registered, then open a new tab and visit sso.rajasthan.gov.in to sign in. Click on the registration tab of the website and successfully submit the form

Step 4: Once you have your SSO ID and password, use them to log in to the RSMSSB website

Step 5: Click on the application form related to the post and fill in your details accurately

Step 6: Attach all relevant documents and pay the fees

Step 7: Cross-check all details mentioned and hit the submit tab

Step 8: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page for your own reference

RSMSSB recruitment 2021: Application fee

For general category and OBC candidates, they need to pay Rs 450. Those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD will have to pay Rs 250 while candidates from Rajasthan will have to pay Rs 350.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here