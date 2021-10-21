RSS, BJP Leaders, Union Ministers Hold Discussions on NEP 2020

RSS and BJP leaders and Union ministers held discussions on the new National Education Policy 2020 in a two-day meeting, which concluded on Wednesday, sources said. The meeting was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The RSS was represented by its joint general secretaries Krishna Gopal and Arun Kumar, head of its publicity wing Sunil Ambekar and others, sources said. Besides them, leaders from various RSS-affiliates, including the Vidya Bharti, the Bharatiya Shiksha Sanskriti Uthan Nyas, the Bharatiya Shiksha Mandal and the ABVP, were also present in the meeting.

The BJP was represented by its coordinator V Satish, general secretary CT Ravi and joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash, the sources said. Detailed discussions were held on the new National Education Policy especially from the student perspective and various RSS-inclined academicians were also present in the meeting, they said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, his colleagues in the Cabinet Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Jitendra Singh were also present in the meeting, the sources said, adding that discussion on skill development and UPSC exams were also held.

