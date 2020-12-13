RUHS Entrance Exams 2020 Postponed at ruhsraj.org, Check Details Here

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) released a notification regarding the postponement of entrance examinations. The RUHS Entrance Examination 2020 postponement notice was released by the board on its official website at ruhsraj.org. The examination was scheduled to take place on December 13 and December 21. The RUHS entrance examination is conducted in a computer-based format. All candidates who were preparing for the upcoming examinations are advised to read the official notification carefully.

According to the notice https://www.ruhsraj.org/cms/uploads/2020/12/RUHS_Exam_noti.pdf, “the Online Entrance Exams scheduled on 13th Dec and 21st Dec 2020 are postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The next exam dates will be published soon”.

The entrance examination is conducted for providing admission to B.Pharm and D.Pharm courses offered by different institutions affiliated to the university.

Candidates read the notice carefully and save it on their respective devices. All aspiring candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences for future updates as the new dates for the entrance examination haven’t been announced yet. The officials have stated that the new dates will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, candidates who haven’t downloaded their RUHS Entrance Examination 2020 admit card can still do so from the official website. After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should check all the details mentioned in it. Incase, there is any discrepancy kindly get in touch with the authorities at the earliest. Candidates must note that without the admit card they will not be able to enter the examination hall.