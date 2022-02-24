War in Ukraine: Helpline Numbers for Indian Students in Conflict Areas

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine today. He has further warned that any interference by other nations would lead to severe consequences. He also called on the Ukraine military to lay down its arms and as per reports the Ukraine airbases and defences have been destroyed. Amid such difficult times, students in Ukraine are having a hard time keeping themselves safe. Hence, the Indian government has launched helpline numbers for them.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India

The MEA has set up a control room in Delhi to provide information and assistance to Indian students and nationals in Ukraine. The MEA control room too is being expanded and has been operational 24×7. The contact details of the MEA control room are — +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free). They can also be reached via email at situationroom@mea.gov.in.

Advertisement

Also read| For Indian Students in Ukraine, It’s a War Between Expensive Airfare and Learning Losses

Indian Embassy in Ukraine

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for the Indians students and nationals staying there. The Embassy of India in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has said they are monitoring the situation closely and on February 22, the embassy issued an advisory yesterday for Indian students asking them to leave the European country temporarily and nit to wait for any directions from the universities.

Read| Andhra Pradesh CM Extends Support to Centre to Repatriate AP Students from Crisis-hit Ukraine

The Embassy of India in Ukraine has set up a 24-hour helpline. Students and Indian nationals can access the same at 380 997300428 and 380 997300483. They can also email at cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in and official website is eoiukraine.gov.in.

Meanwhile, now with the air space closed, the Indian government is considering ways to evacuate Indian citizens. More than 20,000 Indian students are stuck in Ukraine amid the rising tensions in the country. High airfare and lack of clarity from universities their were amongst the reasons for students being stuck there. “Indian government’s biggest priority is the safety of Indian nationals, including students,” government officials have told CNN News18.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.