Russia-Ukraine War is Now Part of College Curriculum: Top Universities Offering Courses on International Conflict

It’s been months since Russia invaded Ukraine. The former sent their troops to Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The two countries, however, had a difficult relationship for long. From cyber crimes to diplomatic movements, a lot happened during this time. To help people understand multiple facades of the geopolitical happening, several varsities across the world are offering courses on the same. Here is a look at curriculum around Russia-Ukraine war –

Russian Invasion of Ukraine Teach-Out – University of Michigan

The armed conflict in Ukraine first started at the beginning of 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea. Following that, for the past eight years, there has been an ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with regular shelling and skirmishes occurring along Russian and Ukrainian borders in the eastern part of the country.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

The course covers the history and origins of war in Ukraine, and its immediate and long-term impacts. The course answers questions such as ‘How did we get here? Why did Russia invade Ukraine?’ , ‘What historical and cultural contexts do we need to know about in order to understand this conflict?’, etc. It is self pace, and takes approximately five hours to complete.

War in Ukraine: History, Politics, Culture – University Liberal Arts

This online programme by the University Liberal Arts answer questions such as — “Who are Ukrainians today? How do they understand the attack on their country? How has Ukrainian society responded in politics, literature, and the arts?” The course allows students to connect with Ukrainian scholars, and artists. Students interested in learning about Russia and its politics can enrol for the course. It has a maximum intake of 25 students.

The Ukrainian Crisis and Its Historical Roots – Univerity of Nevada, Las Vegas

This five-week course explores the historical relationship between Ukraine and Russia, understanding how and why today’s conflict has occurred. It also delves into Russia’s political formations and conception of the nation over the centuries, and Ukraine’s place within those formations.

Students who are interested in Russia-Ukraine history can take up the course. Following completion of the online programme, students might take up courses on contemporary international relations, the diplomatic history of Europe, or the history of Russia and Eurasia.

Be Brave Like Ukraine – Choice31

The online university Choice31 along with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is offering a course called ‘Be Brave Like Ukraine’ about how Ukrainian identity and courage were formed. The course consists of 15 brief lessons about culture, geography, history, and business that give a clear picture of how the country was formed. It is available in English and Ukrainian languages.

Apart from online courses, the Indiana University Bloomington is providing up to 20 humanities and social sciences scholars from Ukraine for one-year, nonresidential fellowships. The IU Robert F Byrnes Russian and East European Institute at the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies will conduct the IU-Ukraine Non-resident scholars programme.

US-based Clarks University also conducted a seminar and a study on ‘Just and Unjust Wars’ for its students. It examines why states and societies go to war, whether doing so is ever justified, and what might make it so. Students can learn several historical and contemporary armed conflicts, and engage in a humanitarian take on it.

