RV University signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Bryant University in Rhode Island, USA. It seeks to co-create and co-deliver a flexible EMBA programme for mid to senior-level corporate executives who wish to upscale their skills and acquire global know-how and global exposure.

This 18-month, cohort-based EMBA programme will be delivered in Bengaluru at RVU’s Executive Education Campus at Jayanagar. It includes a global immersion experience where students will attend the course in person at Bryant University in the USA. The programme will be taught jointly by Bryant University’s famed global faculty and senior faculty from RVU along with several stalwarts and experts from the industry.

On successful completion, the participants will be awarded two separate degrees from Bryant University and RV University.

The MoA was signed by Bryant University’s Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Rupendra Paliwal, and RVU’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Y.S.R. Murthy in the presence of Dr. M.P. Shyam, President, Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST), Dr. (h.c.) AVS Murthy, Chancellor, RVU, and Mr. D.P. Nagaraj, Pro-Chancellor, RVU along with other Trustees of RSST.

Led by Dr. Madan Annavarjula, Dean of the College of Business, Bryant University and Dr. Dwarika Uniyal, Pro Vice Chancellor, RV University, the partnership of RVU with Bryant University will facilitate this executive programme which will train aspirants in business fundamentals, management practices, leadership, strategy, marketing functions, etc.

Welcoming this development, Vice Chancellor of RV University, Prof. Y.S.R. Murthy said, “ We are delighted to launch this joint EMBA for professionals to help them enhance their cross-functional skills and competencies in line with the industry 4.0 requirements.”

