SACON Recruitment 2021: Application Process Ends, Know Selection Criteria

Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), Coimbatore has closed the applications for the posts of junior research biologist, research associate, project associate, project scientist, technical assistant, and nature education assistant on October 18. As many as 36 vacant seats were notified on the official website at sacon.in.

The recruitment for the posts will be done through a walk-in-interview likely to be held in the second week of November. “The selection will be through Written-test/ Walk-in-Interview, as applicable, to be conducted at SACON Coimbatore, for the duly shortlisted candidates, during the second week of November 2021 (Exact date will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates by e-mail),” reads the official statement.

The candidates will be shortlisted for interview/written test after scrutiny of applications. The selected candidates will be required to report to the interview venue at 9.00 am on the date of the written test or interview for registration. They must carry the hard copies of the filled-in application forms with recent passport-size photograph affixed, along with self-attested true copies of supporting documents for educational qualifications, research experience, date of birth, community, extracurricular activities etc.

SACON is a national centre for information, education and research in ornithology and natural history in India. It was named after Salim Ali, the popular ornithology in India.

