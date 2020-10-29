SAI Invites Application for 25 Anthropometrist Post at sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), New Delhi has invited applications for 25 Anthropometrist posts on a contractual basis. According to the official notification, the initial contract will be of 3 years after that it can be extended by two years for a maximum period of 5 years on the basis of the performance.

Candidates having a Masters' degree in Physical Anthropology or Human biology from a recognized Indian or foreign university can apply for the SAI recruitment 2020 at portsauthorityofindia.nic.in. The application forms were released on October 26 and the last date to fill the application form is November 15, 2020, till 05:00 P.M.

Candidates are requested to fill the SAI application form within the stipulated time, else their application will not be considered for the further selection process.

SAI Anthropometrist Recruitment 2020 - How to apply

Step 1: SAI 2020 application form is available on the official website at sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in

Step 2: Once you open the official website, go the latest news section and search for the SAI Anthropometrist recruitment 2020 link and click on it

Step 3: The official notification will be opened, read that carefully and click on the link https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs

Step 4: A new page will open, click on the link which reads, “Sports Authority of India invites online application for Anthropometrist on contract basis”

Step 5: Click on ‘Register new user’

Step 6: Enter the required details and register yourself

Step 7: A new login id and password will be generated and sent to the registered email id

Step 8: Use the registered login id and password to log in to the page and fill the application form carefully and upload documents

Step 9: Click on submit

Step 10: Download the SAI recruitment application form and keep it safely

SAI Anthropometrist Recruitment 2020 - Selection Process

The Sports Authority of India will shortlist candidates on the basis of their educational qualifications and experience after which they will be called for interview. Candidates qualifying the interview will be called for further joining. Candidates can read the official notification here

https://sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/tview3.asp?link_temp_id=10991