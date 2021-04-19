SAI is Hiring 100 Coaches Across 21 sports, Here's How to Apply

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications for the appointment of 100 coaches for different sports on contract for an initial period of four years, subject to yearly performance evaluation. The apex national sports body of India, which works under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has issued notification for the job of coaches in 21 different sports including archery, athletics, boxing, and hockey among others. The application form will be available from April 20 and applicants can apply till May 20.

Candidates will be selected through an interview including an oral test for discipline-specific knowledge. If applied for another post and found eligible for both posts, only a higher post will be offered and the applicant will have no claim over the lower post.

The applicant must fulfill any one of the following criteria-

— Candidates should have diploma in coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognised Indian/Foreign University with a 5-years coaching experience in respective sports discipline.

— A medal winner in the Olympic /World Championship or anyone having twice Olympic participation can also apply for the job.

— Anyone having Olympic/ international participation with 2 years coaching experience in respective sports discipline is eligible to apply for the job.

— Dronacharya awardee without experience can also apply for the job. The applicants’ maximum age as of the last date of submission of application (May 20) should be 45 years.

Step 1) Visit the official website of SAI —www.sportsauthority india.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the job opportunities section on the website

Step 3) Click on ‘APPLY FOR JOBS’. The link of the job application form will be active once it is available (From April 20)

Step 4) Fill necessary details in the form

Step 5) Save and take a print out of your application form

Applications received through any other mode other than through the official website of SAI shall not be accepted and liable to be summarily rejected.

The pay range varies from Rs 105,000 to Rs 150,000 based on experience of the candidate.

