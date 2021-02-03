SAIL 2021 Management Trainee Admit Card Released at sail.co.in, How to Download

SAIL Management Trainee (Technical) Gate 2019 Admit card 2021 | The Steel Authority of India has released the admit card for Group Discussion and Interview rounds for the post of SAIL Management Trainee (Technical) through Gate 2019 scorecard. The Group Discussion and Interview rounds are scheduled to be held from February 17, 2021, onwards. Candidates can download the Admit card through careers page of official website of Steel Authority of India at sail.co.in.

SAIL Management Trainee (Technical) Gate 2019 Admit card 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Visit at sail.co.in

Step 2: Click on login and a new window will appear on your screen.

Step 3: Login using registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Once you have logged in successfully, click on ‘Download GD/ Interview letter’ from the right-hand corner of the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your call letter.

Vacancy Details

A total number of vacancies when the notification was released for the recruitment of management candidates (technical) in SALE 2019 through GATE-2019 was 142, then the number of letters was revised to 399. Now, the total number of vacancies stands at 413.

Mechanical engineering: 156

Metallurgical engineering: 67

Electrical engineering: 91

Chemical Engineering: 30

Instrumentation engineering: 36

Mining engineering: 91

Important Dates

Commencement of online registration: November 25, 2019

Closing date of online registration: December 15, 2019

Date of Group Discussion and Interview: February 17, 2021, onwards

Pay Scale

The Candidates who will be selected as Management Trainee (Technical) will be registered as Apprentices and will be placed on training for one year and MTT will be offered. The basic pay of Rs 20,600 per month in the pay scale of 20600-46500 will be provided. When the candidates will successfully complete training of one year, they will be appointed as Junior Manager and will be placed in the pay scale of 24900-50500.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with Graduation degree in Engineering with 65 per cent marks in one of the six engineering disciplines--Mechanical, Metallurgical, Electrical, Chemical, Instrumentation and Mining--are eligible to apply.