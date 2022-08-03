SAIL is Hiring 200 Trainees, Matric Pass Can Apply From Aug 5, Salary up to Rs 15000

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will open the online registration window for the trainee posts in various departments on August 5. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website, igh.sailrsp.co.in. The hiring conducted by SAIL aims to fill a total of 200 posts. The deadline to submit the applications is August 20.

The candidates will be placed at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela for a training period of one year. Selection is subject to medical fitness as per rules of the company. Candidates who have undergone similar training programme at IGH earlier will not be eligible for second tenure, reads the official notice by SAIL.

SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022: Vacancies details

The distribution of the total number of vacancies is done in the following departments:

Medical Attendant Training: 100 posts

Critical Care Nursing Training: 20 posts

Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT): 40 posts

Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training: 6 posts

Medical Lab. Technician Training: 10 posts

Hospital Administration Training: 10 posts

OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training: 5 posts

Radiographer Training: 3 posts

Pharmacist Training: 3 posts

Advanced Physiotherapy Training: 3 posts

SAIL Trainee recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for any of the above-mentioned positions, an applicant must be at least 18 years but he/she should not be older than 35 years. The required educational qualifications and the monthly stipend of a candidate will vary from post to post. Candidates, however, must have cleared class 12 along with diploma or graduation in the particular field. Those applying for medical attendant must have cleared class 10 or matric.

SAIL Trainee recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1- Go to website SAIL official website

Step 2 – Click on “Apply for Trainee Advt. no.-Ref. No. PL-M&HS/1635, Date: 01/08/2022” under “what’s new”

Step 3 – Fill application form.

Step 4 – Upload documents, pay fees

Step 5 – Download and save for further use

SAIL Trainee recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of candidates’ performance in the interviews. Eligible candidates must attend the interview on the scheduled date. The location, date, and time of the interview will be communicated to eligible candidates via SMS on their registered mobile number listed on the application form. More details about the same will also be posted on SAIL’s official website and on the IGH Notice Board.

SAIL Trainee recruitment 2022: Salary

Medical Attendant Training — Rs7,000

Critical Care Nursing Training — Rs17,000

Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT) — Rs15,000

Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training — Rs 9,000

Medical Lab. Technician Training — Rs 9,000

Hospital Administration Training — Rs 15,000

OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training — Rs 9,000

Advanced Physiotherapy Training — Rs 10,000

Radiographer Training — Rs 9,000

Pharmacist Training — Rs 9,000

