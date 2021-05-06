SAIL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 83 Proficiency Trainee of Nurses Posts, Here's Direct Link

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited application for its unit Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) in West Bengal from eligible qualified nurses for 83 posts to undertake the “Proficiency Training" for three years in 600 bedded multi-specialty DSP hospital under the M&HS department. Interested applicants can visit the official website for further information at www.sailcareers.com.

SAIL has started accepting applications from the interested candidates for the job from May 3 and will continue to do so till May 17. There will no application fee for this job. Read the official notification here.

Eligibility:

Candidate must have passed B.Sc. (Nursing) or possess Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery.

Internship Certificate (if applicable).

The interested candidates should have certificate of registration from Nursing Council of India/States.

Candidate must be minimum 18 years of age.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit official website of SAIL at www.sail.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘LINK FOR APPLICATION AGAINST PROFICIENCY TRAINING OF NURSES’

Step 3:A new page will open up. Click on the link given on page

Step 4:Click on ‘New registration’ and create login ID and password

Step 5:Enter login ID and password and fill the form with necessary details

Step 6: Submit the form and download it. Take a print out for future reference

Direct link of Application form

Selection Procedure:

Selection for “Proficiency Training” will be done by judging the performance of candidates through interview only. The candidates willhave to appear for online/off-line interview as per the schedule, which will be communicated to the candidates through email/website.

SAIL has said that “Proficiency Training” will start immediately after the selection of the candidates is completed and are issued offer of engagement as “Proficiency Trainee Nurse”.

Stipend:

Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs Rs. 8000 per month along with maximum Rs 7,020 knowledge enhancement allowance per month.

