SAIL Recruitment 2023: Registrations Open For 120 Apprenticeship Posts, Graduates Can Apply

The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Bhilai has released a notification inviting candidates to apply for graduate/technician apprentice posts for one year. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of SAIL at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in. According to the official notice, the last date to apply for the posts is February 19, 2023.

The apprentice vacancies are available for various disciplines which include mechanical, electrical, mining, metallurgy, civil, CS/IT, and others. “Place of training for mining would be BSP mines at Dalli-Rajhara, Hirri, and Nandini Mines,” mentions the notice. It is to be noted that the opportunity is strictly for apprenticeship training and Bhilai Steel Plant is not liable for providing any sort of employment to the apprentices once the training is complete.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Engineers (total 60):

Metallurgy: 25

Mining: 15

Mechanical: 10

Electrical: 10

Diploma Engineers (total 60):

Metallurgy: 20

Mining: 20

Civil: 10

CS/IT: 10

The vacancies in SAIL Bhilai are indicative and might change at any time during the period of engagement based on the company’s requirements, the official notice stated.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have cleared BTech exam for graduate apprenticeship and diploma for polytechnic apprenticeship posts from government or private institutes are eligible to apply for the apprentice posts. The gap between the date of passing the qualifying exam and the date of recruitment as an apprentice must not exceed three years.

Chhattisgarh domicile applicants will be given first preference. Applications from other states will be considered, only if there are any positions left after the selection process which cannot be filled by state residents, the official notice added.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of SAIL Bhilai

Step 2: Click on the apprenticeship recruitment link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Take a printout of the acknowledgement for further use

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process will be based on merit basis. The management has the complete right to post any eligible candidate either at plant or mines location. The stipend rates for graduate or technician apprentices will be notified by Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) from time to time.

Candidates who are shortlisted will be called for document verification process. They will have to report at the designated place and time along with original and xerox copies of the documents mentioned in the notification along with six passport-size photos. Stipend will be notified by BOAT from time to time, the notice added.

