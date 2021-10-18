Sainik School Admissions 2021: Registrations Open for AISSEE, Here's All You Need to Know

Students seeking admissions to Sainik Schools can start applying for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE). The entrance test will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to offer admission for the academic session of 2022-23. AISSEE is conducted for admission to classes 6 and 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

Parents seeking to admit their wards at Sainik Schools can submit the application for AISSEE on or before October 26 by 5 PM at aissee.nta.nic.in. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on January 9, 2022. Here’s all you need to know about AISSEE 2022:

AISSEE 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: September 27

Closing of application: October 26

Last date to pay application fee: October 26

Correction of details filled in an application form: October 28 to November 2

Date of AISSEE 2022 exam: January 9

AISSEE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For admission to Class 6: The ward should be between 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2022.

For admission to Class 9: The ward should be between 13 and 15 years of age as of March 31, 2022, for admission to class IX. Also, he/ she should have passed the class VIII exam from a recognized school at the time of admission.

AISSEE 2022: How To Fill In Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official website of AISSEE 2022 aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: The link to fill in AISSEE 2022 application form is available on the homepage. Upon clicking on that, candidates will be redirected to a fresh page where they will be required to register themselves

Step 3: After registration, fill in the AISSEE 2022 application form and upload the documents

Step 4: Pay the AISSEE 2022 application fee and download the confirmation page for future reference.

AISSEE 2022: Exam Pattern

The AISSEE 2022 will be held in a paper-pencil mode where examinees will be given OMR sheets to mark their responses. For class 6, a total of 125 multiple choice type questions will be asked for a total of 300 marks. As many as 50 questions of 3 marks each will be asked from Mathematics, and 25 questions of 2 marks each will be asked from Intelligence, Language, and General Knowledge.

For class 9, the total number of questions will be 150 and the total marks 400. As many as 50 questions of 4 marks each will be asked from Mathematics, whereas 25 questions of 2 marks each will be asked from Intelligence, Language, and General Science, and Social Science. Applicants must note that there will be no negative mark for a wrong response. The question paper will be available in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

