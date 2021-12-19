Sainik School Entrance Exam on January 9, Check Exam Pattern

The Sainik Schools entrance exam will be held on January 9. The advance intimation slip containing the candidate’s exam city for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) -2022 is available on the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in. The candidates will have to download the slip using their application number and date of birth from the official website.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination at different centres located across the country on 09.01.2022 (Sunday). Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on https://aissee.nta.nic.in," the official notice read.

Also read| Delhi Nursery Admissions Begin: From Age Limit to Documents Needed, All You Need to Know

The advance intimation of the exam city is not the same as the admit card, the notice added. The hall ticket will be issued in due course. “In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Entrance Examination he/she can contact on 011-4075 9000 or send an e-mail at aissee@nta.ac.in," the notice added.

AISSEE 2022: Sainik School Entrance Exam Pattern

The AISSEE 2022 will be held in offline mode featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. The Sainik Schools entrance exam is held for admissions to classes 6 and 9.

The Sainik School class 6 entrance exam will syllabus includes maths, general knowledge, language, and intelligence. It will feature 125 questions consisting of a total of 200 marks. There will be 50 questions from math carrying 3 marks each, and 25 questions from intelligence, language, and general knowledge consisting of 2 marks each.

Class 9 syllabus includes maths, intelligence, English, general science, and social studies featuring a total of 150 questions and 400 marks. There will be 50 questions of 4 marks each from the math section, 25 questions of 2 marks each from intelligence, language, and general science, and social science.

Read| Over 2.3 Lakh Applications Received This Year for Admission to Delhi Govt Schools: DoE

While filling the application forms, candidates were required to choose one medium of language. The exam booklet for class 6 will be in English medium only. For class 9, those who opted for other regional languages will be given the exam booklet in the language they chose in the application form. Apart from English and Hindi, the other languages include Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Candidates who secure a minimum of 25 percent marks in each subject and overall 40 percent marks in AISSEE 2022 are eligible for admission to various Sainik Schools.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.