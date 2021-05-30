Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for Various Posts, Check Eligibility Criteria

The Sainik School Jhansi, an autonomous institution functioning under Sainik Schools Society, Ministry of Defence has invited applications for the posts of Accountant (Regular), PEM/PTI cum Matron (Contractual), General Employees Female (Aayah) (Contractual) and Counselor (Contractual). The application form is available at the official website of Sainik School, Jhansi. The closing date for the application process is June 18 at 5 pm.

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Accountant (Regular): Candidates must have Bachelors of Commerce (B.Com) and should have worked/working as an accountant on double entry system for 10 years in govt/reputed private organisation. He/She must be apt in handling and maintenance of accounts in double entry system.

Selected candidates will get a pay of Rs 35,400 per month.

PEM/PTI cum Matron (Contractual): Candidates must have completed the four year course B.P.E.D or completed graduation (three year) along with one year B.P.E.D diploma.

Candidates who get selected for this post will get a salary of Rs 25,000 per month.

General Employees Female (Aayah) (Contractual): Aspirants must have completed Class 10 pass from a recognised board.

A salary of Rs 18,000 per month will be paid to successful candidates.

Counselor (Contractual): Graduate in Psychology with Diploma in counseling from a recognized university.

Selected candidates will get a pay of Rs 25,000 per month.

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Candidates should apply to the Principal, Sainik School Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) through offline mode only on the prescribed format available in “Recruitment” tab of School official website. Candidates have to provide self attested copies of certificates and testimonials as well. In the absence of testimonials/certificate, the application will be rejected.

Candidate must attach a crossed demand draft (non-refundable) of Rs 500 for Gen Category/OBC & Rs 250 for SC/ST category, preferably issued by the SBI drawn in favour of Principal Sainik School Jhansi.

Only short-listed candidates who fulfill eligibility criteria will be called for the written exam, followed by a skill test and interview process.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here