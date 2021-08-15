Sainik Schools Open for Girls to Sports Education: Key Takeaways for Students from PM Modi's I-Day Speech

Sainik Schools across India will now be open for female students, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address. August 15, 2021 marks the 75th Independence Day celebrations for India.

“Today I am sharing happiness with the countrymen. I used to get messages from lakhs of daughters that they also want to study in Sainik School. the doors of Sanik Schools should be opened for them too," he said adding, “From education to sports, from board results to Olympics, our daughters are giving phenomenal performances. Our girls are taking their space."

आज मैं एक खुशी देशवासियों से साझा कर रहा हूँ।मुझे लाखों बेटियों के संदेश मिलते थे कि वो भी सैनिक स्कूल में पढ़ना चाहती हैं, उनके लिए भी सैनिक स्कूलों के दरवाजे खोले जाएं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2021

About 2.5 years ago, girls were first allowed to study in Sainik Schools in Mizoram. Now, the central government has decided to open doors to all Sainik schools for girls.

Talking about the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, PM said, “To serve the needs of 21st century India, we have the NEP 2020". The NEP emphasis offering education in regional language. He said, “When daughters and sons of poor will study in their mother tongue and become professionals, it would do justice to their abilities. The NEP 2020 is a tool to fight against poverty"

One of the salient features of the NEP 2020 is that it teaches sports education, not as extracurricular but makes it a part of mainstream education. Sports is one of the mediums to make life effective, he said.

We have to work together for the next-generation infrastructure, world-class manufacturing, cutting innovations and new-age technology, said Modi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here