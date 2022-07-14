Saint-Gobain, IIITDM to Grant Scholarship to Girls to Pursue Techinical Courses

Now, female students from low-income backgrounds can pursue technical courses such as BTech with scholarships. The scholarship will encourage aspiring girl students from underprivileged backgrounds to seek admission and pursue BTech in computer science, electronics, and mechanical engineering among others.

This is part of a collaboration between the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kancheepuram and Saint-Gobain India. Through the scholarship, Saint-Gobain India has committed to donate Rs 2.29 crores and support the education of 40 girl students over a period of eight years.

Read | Xiaomi India Aims at Training 300 Students in Business Verticals

“In line with Saint-Gobain India’s Gender Diversity Agenda, this MoU is an initiative under its industry-academia partnership to attract and retain more girl students into manufacturing from institutions of national importance,” the institute said in an official statement.

Speaking about this initiative, P Padmakumar, Executive Director- Human Resources and Head-CSR Saint-Gobain India, said, “As a part of the scholarship and for the benefit of the students, there is also an element, to pursue an internship, in any of the Saint-Gobain businesses in India.”

Highlighting the impact of this initiative, Prof DVLN Somayajulu, Director, IIITDM Kancheepuram, said “Government of India is taking all required steps to enhance the enrolment of girl students at all levels specifically in higher education. As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), the overall enrolment of girl students in higher education has consistently been increasing over years. One of the options even recommended by the Government of India is granting more scholarship programs to supplement the cost of education and implementation of the scheme is expected to enhance the enrollment of more girl students at IIITDM Kancheepuram. This institute is planning to approach other nearby industries for grant of a similar scholarship scheme for girl students.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.