Salary Crunch in 12 DU colleges, Teachers Want UGC to Take Control

Once again, the Delhi University teachers are in a tussle with the Delhi government over delay in grants to 12 colleges, which are fully funded by the state government. Owing to late salaries and other regularities, UGC is being requested to takeover these colleges. Teachers have stated that their grant is insufficient, therefore they want UGC to intervene and provide justice.

The colleges that are demanding UGC takeover include Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Bhimrao Ambedkar College, Indira Gandhi Sports College, Maharishi Valmiki College, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Sister Nivedita, and Keshav Mahavidyalaya in Delhi.

DUTA President Rajib Ray told TOI that all issues of these 12 colleges have been raised with the UGC. He revealed that the DUTA officials have met the UGC officials. The UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain and Financial Advisor P.K. Thakur had also graced the meeting.

This comes as the term of the governing body of the 28 colleges, which are funded by the state government, ended on September 13. However, they have till date not finalised the names of the members of the governing body.

It is learned that the Teachers Association (DTA) President Hansraj Suman also suggested CM Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia to extend the tenure of the previous governing body for three months, under special circumstances. He further said that if the governing body is not given an extension, a truncated governing body will be formed to fill the backlog posts. Therefore, it was wise for the state government to write to the DU Vice-Chancellor and put forth the suggestion of extending the term of the state governing body.

As per Rule 18 of the university, the process of forming the new governing body should commence three months before the expiry of the governing body.

