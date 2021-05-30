Samagra Shiksha: Know All About the Govt Initiative to Ensure Quality Education at Schools

Proposed by the Union Budget 2018-19, the Samagra Shiksha programme is designed for schools ranging from classes pre-school to class 12. It aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education at all levels and was launched in coordination and consultation with all the State and UTs. About 11.68 lakh schools, 156 million students and 5.7 million teachers of government and aided schools from pre primary to senior secondary level have benefitted through the scheme, as per the official website of the scheme.

The major objectives of the scheme include enhancing learning outcomes of students, bridging social and gender gaps, ensuring inclusion and equity at all levels and promoting volatilisation of education. It also aims to strengthen and upgrade SCERTs/State Institutes of Education and DIETs as well as implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education.

Under the Samagra Shiksha programme, there are various initiatives In order to inculcate the reading habits among students of all ages, the Padhe Bharat Badhe Bharat program will ensure strengthening of school libraries. Textbooks with QR codes have been introduced and have also been developed for tribal languages.

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas are being upgraded to provided residential and schooling facilities through this scheme and vocational modules are offered for classes 9 and 10. Girl students are trained with self-defense techniques in schools to ensure their safety and security.

Through the Samagra Shiksha scheme, every school will receive sports equipments at the cost of Rs 5000 for primary schools, Rs 10,000 for upper primary schools and up to Rs 25,000 for secondary and senior secondary schools to inculcate relevance of sports.

The National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) programme is also included under Samagra Shiksha to improve the learning outcomes at the elementary level through an integrated teacher training program.

The Swachh Vidyalaya initiative under the Samagra Shiksha scheme includes construction and maintenance of toilets while the Puraskar program was launched to encourage schools to adopt these healthy practices like handwashing and behavioral change.

Allocation for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) increased from Rs. 3000 to Rs.3500 per child per annum. A stipend of Rs 200 per month for girls with special needs from classes 1 to 12 have also been allotted under the scheme. Further, preference is being given to Educationally Backward Blocks (EBBs), LWE affected districts, Special Focus Districts (SFDs), Border areas and the 117 aspirational districts identified by Niti Aayog.

