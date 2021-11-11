Same-sex Films Screen in WB Schools, NCPCR Probes Censor Board, UNICEF

The apex child rights body, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday pulled up Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and UNICEF over the planned screening of short films on same-sex relationships in several schools in West Bengal. The child rights body has sought an explanation from film Censor Board and UNICEF over the same.

According to media reports, eight short films on same-sex relationship made by young film-makers were shortlisted for Prayasam’s ‘Bad and Beautiful World Film Festival’. The films are suppose to be screened at several schools after the reopening of educational institutes in West Bengal.

Need explanation within 10 days: NCPCR

The NCPCR said it has received a complaint regarding the screenings. It has asked an explanation within 10 days from the state. In its letter to CBFC, the NCPCR sought information about the mandate under which the above mentioned movies have been selected for the screening for minors in West Bengal in collaboration with UNICEF.

“Further, what factors were taken into consideration for screening the movies for minors?" it said. “Whether the selected movies to be screened in schools, as per the above mentioned report, have obtained certification for screening in the state or not. If yes, what category of certification has been provided to the selected movies?" the NCPCR said in its letter to the UNICEF and CBFC.

