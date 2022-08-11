SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions Begin: Documents Needed, How to apply

The Higher Education Department or DHE Odisha is beginning the admission process for the Plus 3 admissions or college first-year admissions via Student Academic Management System (SAMS). According to the official notice, the online common application form will be made available on August 11. Once the forms are released, aspirants would be able to fill them out via the website, www.samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates must submit their applications by August 25, since the application window would close after this deadline to allow the seat allotment process to begin.

It is to be noted that the first selection merit list will be published for students on August 31, by 11 AM. One must not panic if his or her name does not appear on the first list because a second merit list will be released on September 11. Selected students from the second merit list can get themselves enrolled and get their online data updated from September 12 to September 14.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2022: Documents Needed

First of all, students should keep all of their documents ready in one place before they begin to apply

The below-mentioned documents should be kept handy before you begin filling out the form.

1. A valid email ID

2. An operational mobile number

3. 12th Board certificate

4. 10th certificate

5. College leaving certificate

6. Passport size photo

7. Aadhaar card

8. Bank passbook

SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal of SAMS Odisha, www.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Degree (+3)” option.

Step 3: Now you need to click on the link to ‘New Registration for +3 Degree College’

Step 4: You would then have to sign up to create a registration number and password signup page

Step 5: After you have created both, enter the credentials on the login page

Step 6: Fill up all the required details like passport size photo, and passing certificates of classes 10 and 12

Step 7: Finally, submit the application form and make a copy of it

To stay up to date with the latest information or in case of any confusion, aspirants are strongly advised to pay a visit to the official website of SAMS Odisha.

Student Academic Management System (SAMS) is an integrated portal that provides a common platform for admission into various courses across Odisha via e-Admission. Apart from that, it provides several e-Services to students at the institution level. The Higher Education Department of the state planned to introduce this online (web-based) admission process to save time and money spent on the offline admission process.

