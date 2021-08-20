SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions Begin: Here's How to Apply

Higher Education Department, Odisha has started the plus 3 admissions through Student Academic Management System (SAMS) from today, August 20 onwards. The DHE has already released the common prospectus for SAMS plus 3 admissions. Admission to first-year degree (+3) classes is compulsory for all plus 3 (Degree) colleges including Sanskrit (Shastri) colleges for the academic session 2021-22.

Students will have to fill in the common application form (CAF) available online. As per the official notification, Odisha Plus 3 CAF link will be activated from 11 am on August 20 and will continue till September 4.

How to Apply for Odisha SAMS plus 3 admissions 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Odisha SAMS at samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “New Student Registration" tab displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name, a valid mobile number and mail id in the provided space to generate OTP

Step 4: A six-digit OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, enter the OTP to confirm the registration and generate a user name and password for subsequent logins.

Step 5: Re-login to the SAMS application portal by clicking on “Existing Student Login" fill in the CAF.

Step 6: Complete the details and upload the required documents in the specified size and form

Step 7: Pay the registration fee and download a copy of the submitted CAF for further use.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Registration 2021: Documents Required

Applicants must keep a scanned copy of the below-mentioned documents handy while filling up the Odisha SAMS CAF

— High School Certificate (HSC/CBSE/ICSE/Any other Board) for age proof

— Original Higher Secondary (+2) Mark Sheets-cum-Provisional Certificate

— Original caste/category certificate containing a barcode

— Original NCC certificate/ NSS certificate/ Sports certificate

Once the SAMS plus 3 application window will be closed, the DHE will publish the first selection merit list on September 9 followed by acceptance of the allotted seat from September 9 to 14 and reporting to the allotted institute/college from September 11 to 15.

