SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions First Merit List Today: How to Check, Steps to book Seat

The first merit list for admission to undergraduate courses in Odisha based colleges or +3 admissions will be released today - September 9. The first merit list will be available at the official website of the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), Odisha - samsodisha.gov.in. A total of 2,62,263 students have registered to book seats in colleges across streams in 1,022 degree colleges based in Odisha.

Students who make it to the list will have the option of booking their seats by making an online deposit. The window to book the seat will be open from 2 pm on September 9 and will remain open till September 14. Students will have to report to the allotted institute, get their documents checked between September 13 to 16.

SAMS +3 Odisha: Documents Needed

An applicant has to submit the self-attested photocopies of the following documents/certificates with the College Copy of the Common Application Form (CAF) -

— 12th Mark Sheets-cum-Provisional Certificate

— College/School Leaving and Conduct certificates

— Scheduled Tribe / Schedule Caste certificates

— PwD certificate from CDMO/SDMO/CMO of Capital Hospital, if applicable

— Migration certificate for the applicants passing from other Boards other than CHSE, Odisha

— Sports certificate from the appropriate authority, if applicable

— NCC, Caste, ex-serviceman certificates, if applicable

Those who could not make it to the list can wait till the second merit list. Those who do not like the first college or course allotted to them can also wait for the next list. Seats left vacant after the first list will be offered in the second list based on merit. The second merit list is expected to release by September 21.

