SAMS Odisha +3 Second Merit List Today: Know How to Get Admissions

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS), Odisha +3 admissions second merit list will be released today, September 23 at the official website, samsodisha.gov.in. As many as 2,62,263 students had registered for admission to undergraduate courses across 1,022 degree colleges in Odisha.

The Higher Education Department, Odisha had released the first merit list on September 8. Students who couldn’t make it to the first list, must check the second one on the official website. Students will have to then report to the allotted institute, to verify their documents and payment, once the second list is out. The admission process will be carried out till September 27.

SAMS Odisha +3 second merit list: How to get admissions

If a candidate has made it to the second list, they will need to report to the allotted college along with the following documents:

— Copy of the Common Application Form (CAF)

— Class 12 mark sheets-cum-provisional certificate

— College/School Leaving

— Conduct certificates

— Scheduled Tribe/Schedule Caste certificates, if applicable

— PwD certificate from CDMO/SDMO/CMO of Capital Hospital, if applicable

— Migration certificate for the applicants passing from boards other than CHSE Odisha

— Sports certificate, if applicable

— NCC, Caste, ex-serviceman certificates, if applicable

SAMS Odisha +3 second merit list: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of SAMS Odisha

Step 2. Click on the second merit list link on the homepage

Step 3. The SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions Second Merit List will appear on the page

Step 4. Save the document for further use

If seats are left vacant after the second merit list, the DHE will release another one.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here