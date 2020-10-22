SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Merit list 2020 Released at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha plus 3 Second Merit list 2020 | The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Merit list 2020 has been released. Those who want to check if they have made it to the merit list can do so by visiting Student Academic Management System at samsodisha.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates will have to make online payment of admission fees through their SAMS account by October 29. Admission and online updation of students data selected in the second merit list will be done from October 27 to November 3.

How to check Plus 3 Second Merit list 2020 -

Step 1: Visit at samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: In the Higher Education section on the homepage, click on Degree (+3)

Step 3: Click on the Second Merit List Option

Step 4: Check if your name or roll number has made it to the list

According to the official website of SAMS, there are 1,029 degree colleges in Odisha. Total 2,30,078 students have registered for the admission. Total 2,12,998 students have applied online and 2,11,680 have paid the fees online as of now.

Those whose names have appeared in SAMS Odisha first or second merit list can apply for admission in various courses offered by multiple 3-year degree colleges in Odisha.

SAMS first merit list was released in the last week of September. BJB (Autonomous) College in Bhubaneswar emerged as the first choice of many candidates seeking admission to pursue higher education.

After the release of SAMS first merit list, the cut-off of the BJB (Autonomous) College turned out to be highest for Geography, Mathematics (Physical Science) and Zoology (Biological Science). The minimum marks required for admission to Geography was 93 per cent, while for Mathematics and (Physical Science) and Zoology (Biological Science) were 95.3 per cent and 95.5 per cent.

The cut-offs for seeking admission to BJB (Autonomous) College in Physics and Chemistry courses were 95 per cent and 94.6 per cent.