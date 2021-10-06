Samsung India Asks College Students to Create New-Age Technologies, Winners to Get Job Offers

Samsung India has invited students from across the country to work on real-life problem statements, interact with Samsung’s top leaders, and provide unique solutions to the problem at hand via its Samsung EDGE programme. Students from 20 B-schools, engineering and design schools will participate in the programme in teams.

The teams must comprise at least three students from within the campus across years and specialisations. Each team will present their unique solutions showcasing cutting-edge innovation and leadership skills. The top three teams will get a cash prize along with a potential opportunity to work with Samsung.

There will be three rounds — in the first round, which is the campus round, each participating team is expected to work on research, analysis, brainstorming, and formulating the most innovative approach and submit an executive summary.

In the second round, which is the regional round, shortlisted teams will work on a case study and submit their respective solutions for assessment. The top eight teams who make it to the final round will be coached by Samsung leaders to enhance their solutions.

“At Samsung, we believe in technology and innovation-driven solutions. We strive to encourage the spirit of innovation among youth and offer a platform that provides them mentorship and an opportunity to innovate. We are launching the sixth edition of Samsung EDGE and are excited to see young Indian talent raising the bar every year with their leadership and problem-solving skills,” said Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung SWA.

In 2020, 1,763 teams across India participated in the programme to present innovations around the theme ‘The Era of UNTACT – New Days, New Ways’. Team Secret Society of IIT Madras won for presenting a customer-centric, innovative solution to reach out to potential consumers in a contact-less way in the new normal. Team Pravega from FMS Delhi came second for creating a messaging app-based chatbot experience for consumers and store on wheels solution and the second runner-up was team Mafia from XLRI Jamshedpur, who showcased an innovative virtual store walk solution.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.