Samsung Invites Youth to Innovate Ideas to Solve Real-world Problems, Winners to Get Rs 1 Cr, IIT Delhi's Mentorship

Samsung has launched an youth-centric national education and innovation competition — Solve for Tomorrow — inviting candidates within 16 to 22 years, to come up with innovative ideas that can transform lives of people and communities around them. Ideas have been invited in the areas of education, environment, healthcare, and agriculture, the priority UN Sustainable Development Goals for India.

The annual programme will end with the grand announcement of three national winners, who stand a chance to get mega support of up to Rs 1 crore and mentoring support for six months to take their ideas to the next level under the expert guidance of IIT Delhi. They will get access to the incubation centre at the institute. During these six months, they will work on their ideas and take them to the stage where they can seek consumer validation for their prototypes.

Winning teams will also get an 85-inch Samsung Flip interactive digital board for their respective schools and colleges. Interested candidates can apply at samsung.com till 5 pm, July 31.

For the competition, the top 50 teams (individuals or teams of up to 3 members) will be mentored by industry experts and Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to help enhance their ideas. There were also be a boot-camp at IIT Delhi, a certificate of participation, and vouchers worth Rs 100,000 for online courses in design thinking, STEM, innovation, leadership, among others.

The top 10 teams will get the opportunity to visit Samsung India offices, its R&D centers, and Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru where they will interact with young Samsung employees and researchers.

Each participant from the 50 selected teams will get a certificate of participation and course vouchers of up to Rs 100,000 that gets them access to any online course relevant to design thinking, STEM, innovation, entrepreneurship, business skills, management, and leadership.

Once teams submit videos on their ideas and prototypes, a jury panel of experts from Samsung will select 10 teams that will move to the third round. The selection criteria for this round will include development of the idea since original submission, demonstrable use of research and/or testing to understand the needs of the target audience, demonstration of design thinking, and quality of presentation.

Ken Kang, President, and CEO, of Samsung Southwest Asia, said, “With Solve for Tomorrow, we aim to motivate and nurture creative thinking and problem-solving among the youth and encourage them to find innovative technology solutions with a social impact. We want to play our part in strengthening the innovation ecosystem in the country, taking forward the vision of the government and the people of this country.”

