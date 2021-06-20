Sanjay Dhotre to Attend G 20 Education Ministers Meet

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State (MoS) for Education and Electronics & IT will represent India in the G 20 Education Ministers meet to be held on June 22. He will be attending the meeting in a virtual mode. Besides, he will also attend the joint meeting of G 20 Ministers for Education and Labour and Employment.

“Shri Sanjay Dhotre, MoS for Education and Electronics & IT will represent India in the G 20 Education Ministers meet on the 22nd of June 2021. He will also attend the joint meeting of G20 Ministers for Education and Labour and Employment the same day. The two meetings are being held in a blended mode under the Chairmanship of Italy. India will be participating in virtual mode," the Ministry of Education said in a press release.

The G 20 Summit is held every year to address major issues related to the global economy such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development, education, etc.

The G 20 countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Last year, the G 20 Education Ministers meeting was held in a virtual meeting on September 5, 2020. In an official press release, the Education Ministry stated that “the education ministers of G 20 nations have resolved to work together and share best practices in the area of education so that member countries can ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, even in times of crises."

During the meeting last year, several topics were discussed including Education Continuity in Times of Crises, Early Childhood Education and Internationalization in Education. The Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank represented India in the meeting last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here