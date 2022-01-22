Santamonica Group Enters Tech Research in Education Sector

Education service provider Santamonica group has stepped into technological research in the education sector and announced the launch of ‘Santa Monica-Innovance’.

With its headquarters in Singapore, Santamonica- Innovance has set up its offices in Dubai, the US and European countries to partner with innovators and institutions to adapt the technology with Indian realities and circumstances. The company said the last two years saw 5.5 lakh schools shutting down in India without prior intimation due to the pandemic which in turn has affected more than 248 million students in the country.

“We have not been able to reach out to them the same way like in the pre-pandemic period because the education system in the country is lacking adequate technology support. If this situation continues, the plight of students pursuing higher education in India is in a state of going through more crisis than the schools," Denny Thomas Chempazha, chairman of Santamonica Innovance, said.

Chempazha, said they have now expanded their role and are now stepping into technology innovations in the field of technology innovations for school and higher education.

“Strategic thrust of the government of India and Kerala government to deploy technology in education has been the encouragement for Santamonica-Innovance to expand. It is time for Digital India to translate into practice at local levels in India," he said.

He said Kerala will play a major role to bring international best practices in the world to India. Terming India’s New Education Policy (NEP), 2020, as a clarion call to integrate technology at every level of education, the company said it was ready for the change by bringing in world’s best technology to the country sooner than later.

