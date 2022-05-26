Saras-3D Launches 3D Technology-based Learning Experience for Classes 9 to 12

Saras-3D, Inc has launched a sponsorship programme for schools across India to provide them high-quality 3D technology-based learning experience. Each of the selected schools will receive a stereoscopic 3D classroom experience, a stereoscopic 3D lab experience and specialised training for teachers worth Rs 50 Lacs. The software consists of yearly subscriptions for 4 years for classes 9 to 12 students studying physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics for both the modules.

It will use the power of interactive visualisation, to develop a deeper understanding of science and mathematics concepts and promote 2X faster learning and retention. Through this sponsorship initiative for schools and students will be provided with the skill-sets that will enable them to compete on a global scale, it claims.

Saras-3D announced CHARUSAT as their first patron for this programme. Under this arrangement, CHARUSAT will exclusively sponsor a total of 12 schools across Gujarat. Nominations are invited from English medium schools. The schools imparting science (physics, chemistry, and biology) and mathematics education in grades 9 to 12 must follow NCERT or CBSE curriculum. The student population across the classes should also be 300 or more.

This will be a month-long process wherein various schools across Gujarat are invited to fill in their nominations, showcasing their eligibility to receive these sponsorships. A high-level committee of eminent educationist and industry experts have been formed to overlook the selection process.

Commenting on the launch, Kashyap Mankad, Ex Group Director at ISRO and Founding Member and Consulting Technical Director, 3D EdTech said, “The School sponsorship program is the first step towards building a STEM education ecosystem, we believe India has the talent and resources to produce the best STEM innovators of tomorrow. Under this program, we will associate with like-minded organizations and institutions, to support schools build a culture of STEM education, while promoting a learning by doing methodology.”

Commenting on the partnership, Devang Joshi, Registrar, Charusat said, “We are delighted that SARAS-3D has stepped forward to support our initiative to promote science and maths education. Our vision is to create an ecosystem for the proliferation of socially responsible and technically sound engineers, innovators and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. We want deserving schools to come forward and take advantage of this opportunity and embrace technology that facilitates a culture of STEM.”

