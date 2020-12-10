SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Application Process to Close Today, Apply for 8,500 Vacancies at sbi.co.in

The registration process for SBI Apprentice recruitment 2020 will close today. December 10 is also the last date to edit application details. Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of the SBI at sbi.co.in. There are 8,500 vacancies of Apprentice in various states.

“Candidates can apply for engagement in one state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project,” said the SBI in a notification.

sbi.co.in/documents/77530/400725/03122020_apprentice+english+advt.pdf/eca594c8-913e-6b6a-f47e-04427d867fd5?t=1606994030524

Online examination for the recruitment apprentice will take place in the month of January 2021.

How to apply for SBI Apprentice

Step 1: Go to the SBI website and select the Careers section

Step 2: Click on apply link for recruitment of SBI Apprentice recruitment 2020

Step 3: Opt for the new registration and fill required details

Step 4: Following which, a registration number and password will be generated for log in

Step 5: Pay application fee and submit application form

Step 6: Take printout of the filled application form

Those belonging to General, Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will be charged Rs 300 as application fee. On the other hand, there is no application fee Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Persons with Disability.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on a written test and test of local language. The written exam will have four sections – General or Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude.

Each section of the written test will be of 25 marks. The paper will be of 100 marks. Maximum time allotted to complete the exam is one hour. One-fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Final selection of candidates will be subject to three criteria - verification of eligibility for the post and information furnished in the online application, qualifying in test of specified opted local language, where applicable, and declared fit in the medical examination.