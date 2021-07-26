SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply, Check Details

State Bank of India will be closing the online application window for apprentice engagement 2021on July 26. The application process for 6,100 apprentice posts for various states/ UT at the State Bank of India (SBI) was started on July 6. Eligible and interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same by visiting the SBI’s career portal. Candidates must note that they can apply for engagement for one state only.

Only those candidates who will complete the registration process and pay the application fees within the mentioned date will be allowed to participate in this recruitment drive. The apprentices will be engaged for a period of one year and will be paid a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month.

Only graduate candidates of age group 20 to 28 years are eligible to apply. The cut-off date for age limit is October 31, 2020.

Steps to apply for SBI Apprentice recruitment:

Step 1: Visit the SBI career portal

Step 2: Go to the latest announcements tab available on the homepage and click on the application link for SBI apprentice engagement 2021

Step 3: You will be redirected to the IBPS portal, where you have to click on new registration

Step 4: Complete the registration by filling in the personal details, contact details and other required fields

Step 5: Save the user name ad password and fill in the SBI apprentice application form

Step 6: Upload the documents and pay the application fee of Rs 300

Step 7: Once done, download the SBI apprentice application form and take a printout

SBI apprentice recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of an online written test, followed by a local language test and a medical examination. The written test will comprise 100 questions of one mark each. The questions will be asked in English and Hindi, except for general English. There are four sections — general/financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability & computer aptitude. The duration of the exam will be one hour. There will be also a deduction of one-fourth mark for each wrong answer.

