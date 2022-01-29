SBI Calls Pregnant Women Unfit for Service, DCW Slaps Notice

The State Bank of India (SBI) recently has put in place new rules which states that if a woman candidate is pregnant for more than three months, the candidate will be considered “temporarily unfit". Further it said that the candidate can then join the bank four months after delivery. Following this, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on January 29, Saturday issued a notice to SBI seeking withdrawal of its new rules and asking for a response.

Criticising the move the DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said that the rule appeared to be discriminatory and illegal. The chairperson took on to twitter saying that the move is contrary to the maternity benefits under the Code of Social Security, 2020. She added that the rules are discriminatory on the basis of sex, thus violating the fundamental rights provided by the constitution.

State Bank of India seems to have issued guidelines preventing women who are over 3 months pregnant from joining service & have termed them as ‘temporarily unfit’. This is both discriminatory and illegal. We have issued a Notice to them seeking withdrawal of this anti women rule. pic.twitter.com/mUtpoCHCWq— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 29, 2022

The DCW has asked the SBI to change the rules are not discriminatory towards women candidates. The panel has also directed it to state the process through which the guidelines were formed, and the names and designations of the approving authorities. The commission has directed the State Bank of India to reply to the notice by February 1, as reported by The Hindu.

