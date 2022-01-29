CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#Budget2022#PKL
Home » News » education-career » SBI Calls Pregnant Women Unfit for Service, DCW Slaps Notice
1-MIN READ

SBI Calls Pregnant Women Unfit for Service, DCW Slaps Notice

SBI Tweaks Recruitment Rules for Pregnant Women Candidates, Draws Flak, Notice from DCW. (File photo/PTI)

SBI Tweaks Recruitment Rules for Pregnant Women Candidates, Draws Flak, Notice from DCW. (File photo/PTI)

The commission has directed the State Bank of India to reply to the notice by February 1.

Education and Careers Desk

The State Bank of India (SBI) recently has put in place new rules which states that if a woman candidate is pregnant for more than three months, the candidate will be considered “temporarily unfit". Further it said that the candidate can then join the bank four months after delivery. Following this, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on January 29, Saturday issued a notice to SBI seeking withdrawal of its new rules and asking for a response.

Criticising the move the DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said that the rule appeared to be discriminatory and illegal. The chairperson took on to twitter saying that the move is contrary to the maternity benefits under the Code of Social Security, 2020. She added that the rules are discriminatory on the basis of sex, thus violating the fundamental rights provided by the constitution.

The DCW has asked the SBI to change the rules are not discriminatory towards women candidates. The panel has also directed it to state the process through which the guidelines were formed, and the names and designations of the approving authorities. The commission has directed the State Bank of India to reply to the notice by February 1, as reported by The Hindu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

Tags
first published:January 29, 2022, 12:54 IST