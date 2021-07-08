SBI Cancels Apprentice Recruitment for 8,500 Posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has cancelled the apprentice recruitment for 8500 vacancies which was announced on November 20, 2020. SBI in its official statement said that those who have applied for this recruitment drive and paid the fees will get a refund.

“The process of Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 vide our Advertisement No. CRPD/APPR/2020-21/07 dated 20.11.2020 has been cancelled," reads the official statement.

However, the bank has also released a fresh recruitment advertisement for the post of apprentices on its official website, with some modifications. As per the fresh advertisement released by SBI, a total of 6,100 vacancies have been announced and the application process has already started from July 6 onwards on the SBI portal.

Those who have completed their graduation from any recognised university/ institute can apply for this recruitment drive. As per the official statement, the candidates must have completed 20 years and must not exceed 28 years of age, as of October 31, 2020.

The selection of applicants would be done on the basis of online written tests. The written test will have 100 questions of one mark each from 4 sections and would be for a total marks will be 100 for one hour. The medium of questions will be in English and Hindi, except for General English. The selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 for the entire duration of one year training period.

