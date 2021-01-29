SBI CBO 2020 Written Exam Result Out at sbi.co.in, Shortlisted Candidates Eligible to Appear for Interview

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Circle Based Officer (CBO) result 2020 on its official website sbi.co.in. The SBI CBO result 2020 includes the roll number of the candidates who have qualified the written exam and are shortlisted for the interview round. SBI conducted the written exam for the recruitment of CBO on November 28, 2020. Those who appeared in SBI CBO written exam 2020 can check their result by searching for their roll number in the shortlisted candidates’ list.

Those who have qualified the exam are eligible to appear in the next round. The SBI CBO interview will comprise of 100 marks and the candidates will have to score the minimum qualifying marks to get selected for the appointment.

SBI CBO result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank Of India at sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Career’ tab at the top left corner

Step 3: A new page will be opened, go to the latest announcement section and click on the link for ‘List of provisionally selected candidates for the interview’ under ‘Recruitment of CBO’

Step 4. SBI CBO result 2020 will be displayed as a pdf file with shortlisted candidates’ roll number

Step 4: Search for your roll number with the list and check your result. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the SBI CBO result 2020 for further reference.

Candidates can also check the SBI CBO written exam result 2020 directly from here.

SBI has conducted the recruitment drive to appoint 3,850 CBO officers at its various branch across the country. Those qualifying the SBI CBO interview round will be designated as CBO for a probation period of six months. The appointed candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020.