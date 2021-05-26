SBI Clerk, JA Admit Card 2021 for 5000 Posts Expected Today

After closing the online application window for 5000 vacancies for the post of junior associates or clerks on May 20, the State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the admit card for pre-examination training for SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority community candidates today, May 26. The candidates who have registered themselves for the recruitment examination can download the admit card through the official site of SBI from today onwards.

The training is free of cost, however, other expenses including travel, food and lodging have to be borne by the candidate. The pre-exam training will make the candidate understand the exam pattern of the recruitment exam.

SBI Clerk, JA Admit Card 2021: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI

Step 2: On the homepage click on “Careers”

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on “Current Opening” under Join SBI section

Step 4: Open “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)” and click on “Apply Online”

Step 5: Log in using your registration and password

Step 6: Download your admit card for pre-examination training

SBI Clerk, JA Admit Card 2021: Exam pattern and selection

The selection process consists of two stages — prelims exam and mains exam. Those who clear the online prelims will be called for mains. SBI will conduct the preliminary exam in June.

The online preliminary exam will be of one-hour duration. The applicant will have to solve 100 objective questions of one mark each. There will be three sections — English language with 30 questions, while numerical ability and reasoning ability will have 35 questions each. For the wrong answers, one-fourth of the marks assigned for each question will be deducted.

SBI has not announced minimum qualifying marks for the test. Based on the cut-off, SBI will shortlist adequate number of candidates in each category for the Main exam.

Main exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 40 minutes and will carry a total of 200 marks. It will consist of objective questions from general or financial awareness (50 marks), general English (40 marks), quantitative aptitude (50 marks), and reasoning ability and computer aptitude (60 marks). There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the main exam too.

SBI Clerk, JA Admit Card 2021: Salary

SBI will pay on the scale of Rs 17,900 to Rs 47,920 to the selected candidates.

