SBI Clerk, Junior Associate Recruitment Exam for 5000 Posts Postponed

The State Bank of India (SBI) postponed the clerk exam 2021 for Junior Associates posts (Customer Support & sales) till further notice. The SBI Junior Associates 2021 preliminary exam was earlier scheduled to be held in June, however, it has been postponed due to the rise in number of Covid-19 cases.

SBI, in its official statement, said that the new examination date will be announced by the exam conducting authority in due course of time. The SBI Clerk Junior Associates Exam 2021 admit card will be released one week before the examination. Candidates can read the official notice on the official career portal of SBI.

SBI Clerk Exam 2021 is being conducted to fulfil the requirement of 5237 Junior Associate posts. The application process concluded on May 27. The selection of candidates for the above-mentioned post will be done in three phases -preliminary exam, mains exam and local language test.

The SBI Clerk Exam 2021 prelims will comprise of 100 questions of 1 mark each from 3 sections - English language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The exam duration will be one hour and the total marks weightage will be 100. One-fourth of the marks will be deducted for each wrong attempt. Those qualifying the SBI JA preliminary exam will be further called for the mains exam. The SBI JA 2021 mains exam is scheduled to be held on July 31.

Candidates will have to secure minimum cut-off marks in each of the phases in order to get selected for the post. There will be no sectional cut-off. Shortlisted candidates whose name will be there in the final merit list will get a monthly remuneration between Rs 19,900 to Rs 47,920. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates on the SBI Clerk exam 2021.

