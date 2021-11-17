CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » education-career » SBI Clerk Main Result 2021 for Junior Associates Posts Out at sbi.co.in
1-MIN READ

SBI Clerk Main Result 2021 for Junior Associates Posts Out at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk result at sbi.co.in (Representational Image)

SBI Clerk result at sbi.co.in (Representational Image)

SBI clerk result 2021 for mains test held to hire over 500 junior associates out at sbi.co.in. Finally selected candidates to get up to Rs 47,920 as salary

Education and Careers Desk

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result for the recruitment exam held to hire clerks. Candidates who appeared for the Main exam - the second leg of the hiring process - can check their results at sbi.co.in. The exam was held in October for candidates wh cleared the preliminary round.

Candidates who clear the SBI clerk main exam will now be eligible to appear for the language proficiency test (LPT). Over 5000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

SBI clerk result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the careers tab on tp right

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Result will open in PDF form, check roll number

Finally selected candidates will get pay on the scale of Rs 17,900 to Rs 47,920. The starting basic pay is Rs 19,900. Candidates will also get Rs 17,900 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates. The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around per month. Rs.29,000

Education and Careers Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, career options, topper interviews, job notifications, latest in the ed-tech space and hiring trends.
first published:November 17, 2021, 20:48 IST