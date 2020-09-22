SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019-20 Waitlist Released at sbi.co.in, Direct Like Here

The State Bank of India has declared the SBI Clerk Mains 2019-20 exam results on the official website. The bank has released the first provisional waiting list of Clerks Main exam against non-joining and resignation. They will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth to check their score.

The SBI Clerk Main exam was conducted on August 10 and September 20, 2019 for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales).

SBI said that the provisionally selected candidates are also being informed via SMS sent to their registered mobile number. The candidates have been asked to wait for further instructions from SBI local head office of their respective state.

The bank has also said that the selection is provisional and subject to qualifying the proficiency test in the local language, the fulfilment of eligibility criteria and conditions as prescribed in the recruitment notification, and correctness of the information given by candidates at the time of registration.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 8,904 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in Clerical Cadre (Regular and Backlog).

Steps to check and download SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019-20

Step 1: Go to State Bank of India official website - sbi.co.in

Step 2: Select the that mentions, SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019-20

Step 3: Key in your registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Enter the security code displayed on the screen and press the submit button

Step 5: The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019-20 will appear on your screen

Step 6: Look for your roll number and save the result

Direct link to check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019-2, here

Click here to check the registration number of shortlisted candidates