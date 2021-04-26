SBI Clerk Notification 2021 Released: Apply for 5000 Junior Associate Posts

SBI Clerk Notification 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification with bumper vacancies for the post of junior associates or clerks. The application process for the same will begin on April 27 and close on May 17. Interested can apply at sbi.co.in, bank.sbi/careers. Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of June 2021 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively on July 31. Over 5000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The selection process will consist of online test preliminary and main exams and test of specified opted local language. Candidates can apply for posts in only one state. The online preliminary exam consisting of objective tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of one-hour duration consisting of three sections - English language with 30 questions, and numerical ability and reasoning ability having 35 questions each.

SBI Clerk JA Notification 2021: Eligibility

Candidates having obtained a graduate-level degree in any disciple in the age group of 20 to 28 years can apply for the post. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Age will be calculated as on April 1, 2021.

SBI Clerk JA Notification 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on Career, ‘apply online’ under latest recruitment column, below junior assistant notification

Step 3: Register using details, submit

Step 4: Fill form, pay fee, and submit

SBI Clerk JA Notification 2021: Fee

A fee of Rs 750 will be applicable. Candidates belonging to the reserved category will be exempted from paying any fee

SBI Clerk JA Notification 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will get pay on the scale of Rs 17,900 to Rs 47,920. The starting basic pay is Rs 19,900. Candidates will also get Rs 17,900 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates. The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around per month. Rs.29,000

