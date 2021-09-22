SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2021 Declared: Steps to Download Scorecard

The State Bank of India (SBI) declared the result for the junior associate or clerk preliminary recruitment exam at sbi.co.in. The recruitment is being held to fill 5000 posts. Due to a large number of candidates, the website is not loading for many applicants.

Those who pass the preliminary exam will now be appearing for Mains. After mains, candidates will have to also clear document verification round to be hired.

SBI clerk result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on careers at the top right corner

Step 3: Click on result link under SBI clerk junior assistant recruitment notice

Step 4: Log-in using credentials, check result

Selected candidates will get pay on the scale of Rs 17,900 to Rs 47,920. The starting basic pay is Rs 19,900. Candidates will also get Rs 17,900 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates. The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around per month. Rs.29,000

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here