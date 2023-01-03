SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Out at sbi.co.in For 5008 Posts, Know How to Check

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the clerk prelims result for 2022 along with the cut-off and scorecard. For the prelims exam, candidates can log in with their roll numbers to view their SBI clerk 2022 results. This recruitment drive will fill 5,008 vacancies in various branches of SBI across the country. Candidates can now check their results on the website sbi.co.in or ibps.in.

The SBI clerk prelims exam 2022 took place on November 12, 19, 20, and 25 at various testing locations across the country. Candidates who achieved the same or higher than the cut-off marks are eligible to sit for the upcoming SBI clerk mains test 2022.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Steps to check the prelims result

Candidates who have appeared for the SBI Clerk preliminary examination can follow the steps given below to check their results

1. Visit the official website of SBI

2. On the homepage of the website, click on ‘Current Openings’ and the link for ‘SBI Clerk 2022 Preliminary Scorecard’ will be available

3. Login to the portal with your credentials and password

4. The SBI Clerk 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Check all the details on the result, download it as a PDF & take a printout as well for future reference

In the next stage of the selection process, selected candidates will appear for the mains exam of the specified opted local language. “Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023. Candidates are advised to check regularly Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers for details and updates," the bank had said earlier.

The mains exam will be held for 2 hours 40 minutes for a total of 200 marks. There will be a total of 190 questions from reasoning ability and computer aptitude, general English, quatitative aptitude, general/finance awareness. Those selected after the mains round will get salary between the range of Rs 17900 to Rs 47920. The starting basic pay is Rs 19900 (Rs 17900 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates), states the official notice.

