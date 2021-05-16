SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Application Deadline Extended: Here's How to Apply for 5000 Posts

Candidates aspiring to apply for a job in the State Bank of India (SBI) can now apply till May 20. Over 5000 vacancies for the post of junior associates or clerks are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in. The last date to submit the online fee too is also May 20, now.

The selection process for the post of the clerk will consist of an online preliminary test, which is scheduled to be conducted in June. Selected candidates will have to appear for the mains exam, in which candidates will also be assessed based on their local language, as per the official notification by the bank.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates having obtained a graduate-level degree in any disciple in the age group of 20 to 28 years can apply for the post. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Age will be calculated as on April 1, 2021.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

The online preliminary exam will consist of objective tests for 100 marks. This test would be of one-hour duration consisting of three sections - English language with 30 questions, and numerical ability and reasoning ability having 35 questions each. There are no minimum qualifying marks for the test.

An adequate number of candidates in each category will be shortlisted for the main exam by the bank, who have to appear for the main exam.

The main exam will consist of questions from general or financial awareness (50 marks), general English (40 marks), quantitative aptitude (50 marks), and reasoning ability and computer aptitude (60 marks). The exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 40 minutes and will carry a total of 200 marks.

The questions in objective tests, except for the test of general English will be in both English and Hindi. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on Career, ‘apply online’ under latest recruitment column, below junior assistant notification

Step 3: Register using details, submit

Step 4: Fill form, pay fee, and submit

A fee of Rs 750 will be applicable. Candidates belonging to the reserved category will be exempted from paying any fee

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Salary

Candidates who get seelected for the job will get a pay on the scale of Rs 17,900 to Rs 47,920.

