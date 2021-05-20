SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply for 5000 Junior Associate Posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) will be closing its online application window for 5000 vacancies for the post of junior associates or clerks today, May 20. Interested and eligible candidates who have not completed the application process can fill the form at the official website of SBI. The last date to submit the application was extended from May 17 to May 20. The last date to submit the online fee is also May 20.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates possessing a graduation degree in any disciple in the age group of 20 to 28 years are eligible to apply for the post. Candidates of the reserved category will have a relaxation in the upper age limit. The age of the candidates will be calculated as on April 1, 2021.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1) Open a browser and visit the official website of SBI

Step 2) On the homepage, click on Career tab and choose ‘apply online’ under the latest recruitment column, below junior assistant notification

Step 3) Register for the job using details and click on ‘submit’

Step 4) Fill the application form with all the required details and upload necessary documents

Step 5) Pay the application fee online after reviewing all the details in the form and submit the form

Step 6) Save and download the form. Take a printout for future reference

The application fee for general category is Rs 750 and candidates belonging to the reserved categories have been exempted from paying any fee.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection process consists of two exams - an online preliminary test and mains exam. The candidates clearing the prelims will be shortlisted and called for mains. The one hour online preliminary exam will consist of objective tests for 100 marks. It is scheduled to be conducted in June. The mains exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 40 minutes and will carry a total of 200 marks.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Salary

The candidates who will be recruited for the post of SBI junior associates or clerks, will get a pay on the scale of Rs 17,900 to Rs 47,920.

